News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Nigeria Mass Kidnapping: Dozens of schoolchildren and toddlers abducted in Borno State

Borno school attack Gunmen kidnap 42 children including toddlers and an infant from a Nigerian village

Nigeria Mass Kidnapping: Dozens of schoolchildren and toddlers abducted in Borno State
Nigeria Mass Kidnapping: Dozens of schoolchildren and toddlers abducted in Borno State

Armed men suspected of belonging to jihadist groups have kidnapped dozens of schoolchildren from a village in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State.

The attack took place on Friday in the Askira-Uba region, a notorious stronghold for active militant groups.

Local residents and officials reported that heavily armed gunmen stormed the Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School while classes were actively underway.

According to regional lawmaker Senator Ali Ndume, school authorities confirmed that 32 students were seized directly from the campus while an additional 10 children were taken nearby homes.

Terrified parents revealed that the attackers struck unexpectedly right after military forces left the area.

Borno school attack Gunmen kidnap 42 children including toddlers and an infant from a Nigerian village
Borno school attack Gunmen kidnap 42 children including toddlers and an infant from a Nigerian village

“In less than 30 minutes, the gunmen arrived and carried out the kidnapping of children from a primary school and kindergarten,” said Bakr Buba, a local resident whose daughter and niece were among those taken.

He added that the abducted included an infant. No group has officially claimed responsibility for the raid.

However, the mass abduction closely mirrors tactics used by Boko Haram, who famously kidnapped over 270 schoolgirls in the same senatorial district in 2014.

Security forces are currently tracking the attackers.

Swatch closes retail stores worldwide as massive ‘Royal Pop’ crowds cause safety hazards
Swatch closes retail stores worldwide as massive ‘Royal Pop’ crowds cause safety hazards
Trump approaching decision on possible Iran military action: Report
Trump approaching decision on possible Iran military action: Report
White House bee swarm sparks buzz after Melania’s hive expansion project
White House bee swarm sparks buzz after Melania’s hive expansion project
Trump’s independence warning to Taiwan after China visit draws swift response
Trump’s independence warning to Taiwan after China visit draws swift response
Straus Family Creamery ice cream recalls over metal fragment contamination
Straus Family Creamery ice cream recalls over metal fragment contamination
Kremlin announces Putin visit to China after Trump’s historic trip
Kremlin announces Putin visit to China after Trump’s historic trip
US arrests Kataib Hezbollah operative facing six terrorism charges
US arrests Kataib Hezbollah operative facing six terrorism charges
Belfast hits major milestone in 1M trees initiative, launches new Orchards
Belfast hits major milestone in 1M trees initiative, launches new Orchards
Trump says ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal-al-Minuki killed in Nigeria
Trump says ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal-al-Minuki killed in Nigeria
American Airlines flight carrying Congressman Tracey Mann makes emergency landing after smoke in cabin
American Airlines flight carrying Congressman Tracey Mann makes emergency landing after smoke in cabin
Trump Under Fire Admitting: ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation’
Trump Under Fire Admitting: ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation’
Trump leaves China teasing trade deals, but Iran and Taiwan tensions remain unresolved
Trump leaves China teasing trade deals, but Iran and Taiwan tensions remain unresolved

Popular News

Nigeria Mass Kidnapping: Dozens of schoolchildren and toddlers abducted in Borno State

Nigeria Mass Kidnapping: Dozens of schoolchildren and toddlers abducted in Borno State
18 minutes ago
Salman Khan's cryptic 'politically correct' remark draws links to 'Dhurandhar'

Salman Khan's cryptic 'politically correct' remark draws links to 'Dhurandhar'
an hour ago
YouTube, Snap, and TikTok settle landmark school addiction lawsuit

YouTube, Snap, and TikTok settle landmark school addiction lawsuit
an hour ago