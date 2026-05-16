Trump approaching decision on possible Iran military action: Report

US President Donald Trump will reportedly decide whether to launch military action against Iran.
As per Israeli media, the Israeli government is preparing for the potential armed conflict.
On May 16, a few Israeli Channel 12 reported that Trump is likely to hold a meeting with key aides within the next 24 hours and make a final decision for response.
A senior Israeli official stated that war was likely to resume, with all the military weapons preparing to once again get into an intense conflict that could last from days to weeks.
The officials further added that talks between the US and Iran had previously failed, with round two of potential peace talks expected soon in Pakistan.
On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that there is no military solution to the issues related to Iran, adding that Iran will “not bow down”.