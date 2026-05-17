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Scott Mills to sue BBC for unfair dismissal over ousting linked to historic probe

The Radio 2 DJ was sacked by the BBC after disturbing details about a historic probe came to light

Scott Mills to sue BBC for unfair dismissal over ousting linked to historic probe
Scott Mills to sue BBC for unfair dismissal over ousting linked to historic probe 

Scott Mills is reportedly planning to sue the BBC for unfair dismissal after he was sacked from his position as host of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in March.

Mills has linked up with a legal team as he gears up for a case after his shocking exit from the BBC linked to a historic probe involving sexual assault.

In April, it was reported that the removal came after the broadcaster discovered the alleged victim in a police investigation into Mills, which started in 2016 and closed in 2019, was under the age of 16.

The 53-year-old is claiming that he disclosed the full details of the probe, including the age of the accuser, when the matter first came to light.

It was reported that the alleged sexual offences against the teenage boy had taken place between 1997 and 2000.


After his sacking, Scott released a statement through his lawyers saying he had been the subject of "rumour and speculation" since he was fired and that he "co-operated fully" with the police investigation into allegations of a historical sexual offence. 

The previous investigation was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Besides losing his BBC job, Mills was also dropped from the line-up of the Ibiza Symphonic summer concert, citing the "serious nature" of allegations against him.

Moreover, Channel 4 announced it would not air the final episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer, which features the DJ, and the episode would be replaced by an alternative episode.

The former radio star also stepped back from his role as an ambassador for the MS Society UK and children's cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK decided to "part ways" with the DJ, who had been the charity's patron since 2021.

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