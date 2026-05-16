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Straus Family Creamery ice cream recalls over metal fragment contamination

Straus Family Creamery recalls popular organic ice cream in 17 states amid contamination fears

Straus Family Creamery ice cream recalls over metal fragment contamination
Straus Family Creamery ice cream recalls over metal fragment contamination

An organic ice cream brand has recalled select flavors over the potential presence of metal fragments.

According to Fox News, FDA report on Friday, May 15, revealed that Straus Family Creamery, based in Northern California, voluntarily recalled a limited number of production runs of its Organic Super Premium Ice Cream on Wednesday after the company discovered the potential presence of foreign metal material.

The recall impacts select pint and quart containers of vanilla bean, strawberry, cookie dough, Dutch chocolate and mint chip ice cream distributed to retailers in 17 states.

These states include, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

It is worth noting that not all Straus Family Creamery ice cream products are affected by the recall. 

The company said the recall applies only to certain production runs identified by "best by" dates ranging from December 23, 2026, through December 30, 2026.

In its recall notice published by the FDA, Straus Family Creamery said it is "working with retailers to remove the potentially affected products from shelves."

The affected products began appearing on store shelves on May 4. 

Straus Family Creamery ice cream recalls over metal fragment contamination

Consumers can identify recalled products by the "best by" date printed in black on the outside bottom of the container.

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