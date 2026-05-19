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San Diego mosque shooting leaves 3 dead; suspect found dead

San Diego mosque shooting leaves three dead and suspects found deceased

San Diego mosque shooting leaves 3 dead; suspect found dead
San Diego mosque shooting leaves 3 dead; suspect found dead

A tragic shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday left three men dead including a brave security guard.

Authorities are currently investigating the attack on the city’s largest mosque as a hate crime.

The incident began just before midday prayers when two teenage shooters, aged 17 and 18, opened fire outside the complex.

Police arrived within four minutes to find three victims dead on the scene.

A short time later, officers discovered both suspects dead inside a nearby vehicle from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. No officers fired their weapons.


The mother of one suspect had actually called police two hours earlier warning that her suicidal son had run away with her car and firearms.

Police Chief Scott Wahl noted that hate speech was involved and praised the fallen guard, stating, “His actions were heroic and he undoubtedly saved lives today.”

A school inside the complex was safely locked down and no children were harmed.

The local community remains in deep mourning following the violence.

Mosque Imam Taha Hassane spoke out against the tragedy, declaring, “it is extremely outrageous to target a place of worship.”

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