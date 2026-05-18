Memorial Day 2026: Date, history, all you need to know about federal holiday 

Memorial Day, which is the day that honors the men and women who died while serving in the US military, is always commemorated on the last Monday of May.
This year, Memorial Day 2026 falls on Monday, May 25. The day is considered a federal holiday, meaning that many banks, post offices and other businesses will be closed.
Here's what to know aout Memorial Day in 2026.
When is Memorial Day 2026?
Memorial Day 2026 falls on Monday, May 25. Memorial Day is considered a federal holiday in the United States.
Memorial Day meaning:
Originally called Decoration Day, it was formalized by a "Memorial Day Order" in 1868, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, and calls on Americans "to observe Memorial Day by praying, according to their individual religious faith, for permanent peace."
Memorial Day is the nation's foremost annual day to mourn and honor its deceased service men and women.