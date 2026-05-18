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Thousands gather at National Mall for ‘Rededicate 250’ American prayer rally

‘Rededicate 250’ prayer rally draws thousands to National Mall

Thousands gather at National Mall for ‘Rededicate 250’ American prayer rally
Thousands gather at National Mall for ‘Rededicate 250’ American prayer rally

Thousands of people gathered on the National Mall on Sunday for a massive daylong America-themed prayer rally.

The event named “Rededicate 250” was timed to honor the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. Organizers described the event as a “rededication of our country as One Nation under God.”

The rally featured a large stage decorated with stained-glass windows and a white cross. Christian worship music played throughout the day and many attendees wore patriotic colors.

Prominent Republican leaders and evangelical pastors addressed the crowd. 

Thousands gather at National Mall for ‘Rededicate 250’ American prayer rally
Thousands gather at National Mall for ‘Rededicate 250’ American prayer rally

President Donald Trump shared a pre-recorded video message reading from the Bible:

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

While the event focused heavily on Christian values, it also faced criticism from groups concerned about the separation of church and state.

Critics argued that the rally promoted Christian nationalism. However, supporters strongly embraced the message.

Speaking to the crowd, the Rev. Robert Jeffress stated, “If being a Christian nationalist means loving Jesus Christ and loving America, count me in.”

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