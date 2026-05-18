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Trump warns Iran ‘Clock is Ticking’ after rejecting ceasefire proposal

Trump rejects Iran’s peace terms, warning ‘the clock is ticking’ on tougher military action

Trump warns Iran ‘Clock is Ticking’ after rejecting ceasefire proposal
Trump warns Iran ‘Clock is Ticking’ after rejecting ceasefire proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a fierce warning to Iran as diplomatic talks to end the ongoing regional conflict face a major standstill.

Writing on his Truth Social media account, Trump demanded that Iranian leaders accept U.S. ceasefire conditions immediately.

He warned, “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

The strict U.S. terms require Iran to stop enriching nuclear materials, hand over its enriched uranium to American forces and reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.


Relations have broken down since Trump recently rejected Tehran’s latest peace proposals calling them “totally unacceptable.”

The warning follows a high-stakes meeting at Trump’s Virginia golf club, where he gathered his national security team to discuss the war.

This came just after Trump returned from China, where he and President Xi Jinping publicly agreed that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have refused to back down, stating they are serious about defending their country if the U.S. continues its military pressure.

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