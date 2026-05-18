Austin Shooting Spree: 2 teens arrested after random attacks injure 4

Police have arrested two teenagers following a terrifying weekend shooting spree that left four people injured across south Austin.
From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, the suspects drove around the city in at least four different stolen vehicles.
They carried out up to 10 random attacks, firing at houses, apartment buildings and even two local fire stations.
While four victims were hospitalized – including one with critical injuries – no firefighters were hurt.
The chaos prompted a large shelter-in-place order for southern Austin on Sunday, which has since been lifted.
Police pulled over a stolen car and captured two boys, age 15 and 17, after they tried to run. A third person from the vehicle fled and remains at large, though authorities are still checking their involvement.
Police Chief Lisa Davis urged residents to lock up, stating, “I want to remind people not to leave their cars unlocked.”
Officials confirmed the weapon used by the 15-year-old had been stolen. Investigator teams are still searching for a clear reason behind the violent timeline.
Regarding the sudden attacks, Mayor Kirk Watson stated, “We don’t have any specific motive that has been identified. In fact, these actions appear to be random.”