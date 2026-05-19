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Sandy Fire forces 13,000 evacuations in Simi Valley as flames near Reagan Library

Simi Valley Sandy Fire, 1300 acres uncontained, 13000 evacuated

Sandy Fire forces 13,000 evacuations in Simi Valley as flames near Reagan Library
Sandy Fire forces 13,000 evacuations in Simi Valley as flames near Reagan Library

A fast-moving brush fire called the Sandy Fire has burned over 1,300 acres in Simi Valley, California. The fire started on Monday morning when a tractor accidentally hit a rock and created a spark.

Driven by strong winds and very dry air, the flames spread rapidly, destroying at least one home.

The fire remains completely uncontained forcing emergency officials to expand mandatory evacuation orders for more than 13,000 residents.

The nearby Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was also evacuated and closed. Because of the heavy smoke and active danger, schools canceled all classes for Tuesday.

Simi Valley Sandy Fire, 1300 acres uncontained, 13000 evacuated
Simi Valley Sandy Fire, 1300 acres uncontained, 13000 evacuated

More than 550 firefighters are battling the blaze from the ground and the air.

Fire officials stated that “the fire is spreading dangerously fast and threatens structures as well as infrastructure. Multiple air and ground resources are en route and on order.”

Grateful neighbors watched as helicopters dropped water directly on the flames to protect nearby homes.

Local resident Don Sullivan praised the emergency teams, saying, “The first responders, they were here, they did the magic that they do.”

Fire crews are hoping that a cooler evening sea breeze will help them slow down the fire’s dangerous growth.

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