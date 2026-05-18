Marjorie Taylor Greene warns of ‘political revolution’ if U.S. sends troops to Iran

Former U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a fierce warning to the White House stating that deploying American troops into Iran would backfire catastrophically at home.
Greene, once a staunch ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, took to the social media platform X to voice her strong opposition to the growing conflict.
Her remarks follow intense military preparations in the Middle East.
Breaking sharply from the administration’s current foreign policy, she declared, “If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America.”
The former Georgia representative has become a prominent voice in an internal “MAGA revolt” against renewed foreign interventions.
Demanding an immediate halt to the escalating tensions, she added, “WE. ARE. DONE. We said no more foreign wars and we meant it. The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I’ll make sure of it. End this war. It’s stupid.”
Greene stepped down from Congress earlier this year following a public disagreement with Trump.
She continues to argue that the administration has betrayed its core “America First” campaign promises by entangling the nation in a costly Middle Eastern conflict.