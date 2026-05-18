UAE Barakah nuclear plant drone strike: Iran blamed for ‘dangerous escalation’

The United Arab Emirates has blamed Iran or its regional proxies for a drone strike that sparked a fire near its Barakah nuclear power plant.
The attack, which involved three drones launched from the western border, managed to strike an electrical generator just outside the facility’s inner perimeter.
While two drones were intercepted, the third caused a fire but resulted in no injuries or radioactive leaks.
Emirati officials reacted strongly to the incident calling it a major threat to regional stability.
Anwar Gargash, a senior adviser to the UAE president stated on social media that “the terrorist targeting of the Barakah clean nuclear power plant, whether carried out by the principal perpetrator or through one of its agents, represents a dangerous escalation.”
The UAE Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the action, warning that it “will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances.”
It added that these actions “constitute a dangerous escalation, an unacceptable act of aggression and a direct threat to the country’s security.”
The UN’s nuclear watchdog expressed deep worry over the incident, stating that “military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable.”