News
Make us preferred on Google
News

UAE Barakah nuclear plant drone strike: Iran blamed for ‘dangerous escalation’

UAE blames Iran after drone strikes nuclear plant generator

UAE Barakah nuclear plant drone strike: Iran blamed for ‘dangerous escalation’
UAE Barakah nuclear plant drone strike: Iran blamed for ‘dangerous escalation’

The United Arab Emirates has blamed Iran or its regional proxies for a drone strike that sparked a fire near its Barakah nuclear power plant.

The attack, which involved three drones launched from the western border, managed to strike an electrical generator just outside the facility’s inner perimeter.

While two drones were intercepted, the third caused a fire but resulted in no injuries or radioactive leaks.

Emirati officials reacted strongly to the incident calling it a major threat to regional stability.

UAE blames Iran after drone strikes nuclear plant generator
UAE blames Iran after drone strikes nuclear plant generator

Anwar Gargash, a senior adviser to the UAE president stated on social media that “the terrorist targeting of the Barakah clean nuclear power plant, whether carried out by the principal perpetrator or through one of its agents, represents a dangerous escalation.”

The UAE Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the action, warning that it “will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances.”

It added that these actions “constitute a dangerous escalation, an unacceptable act of aggression and a direct threat to the country’s security.”

The UN’s nuclear watchdog expressed deep worry over the incident, stating that “military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable.”

Thousands gather at National Mall for ‘Rededicate 250’ American prayer rally
Thousands gather at National Mall for ‘Rededicate 250’ American prayer rally
Navy jets collide midair at Idaho air show: Crew safely ejects before fireball explosion
Navy jets collide midair at Idaho air show: Crew safely ejects before fireball explosion
Marjorie Taylor Greene warns of ‘political revolution’ if U.S. sends troops to Iran
Marjorie Taylor Greene warns of ‘political revolution’ if U.S. sends troops to Iran
Trump warns Iran ‘Clock is Ticking’ after rejecting ceasefire proposal
Trump warns Iran ‘Clock is Ticking’ after rejecting ceasefire proposal
Austin Shooting Spree: 2 teens arrested after random attacks injure 4
Austin Shooting Spree: 2 teens arrested after random attacks injure 4
Trump faces MAGA backlash after reversing position on China and US farmland
Trump faces MAGA backlash after reversing position on China and US farmland
UAE nuclear plant hit by drone attack, fire breaks out as IAEA issues warning
UAE nuclear plant hit by drone attack, fire breaks out as IAEA issues warning
US sets five conditions for Iran talks amid rising regional tensions: Report
US sets five conditions for Iran talks amid rising regional tensions: Report
Rottnest Island shark attack victim’s family breaks silence: ‘Kind gentleman’
Rottnest Island shark attack victim’s family breaks silence: ‘Kind gentleman’
Lebanon ceasefire strained as death toll spikes amid continued Israeli strikes
Lebanon ceasefire strained as death toll spikes amid continued Israeli strikes
Iran expands Strait of Hormuz leverage beyond oil to global internet traffic
Iran expands Strait of Hormuz leverage beyond oil to global internet traffic
Nepali duo Kami Rita & Lhakpa Sherpa smash own Mount Everest records
Nepali duo Kami Rita & Lhakpa Sherpa smash own Mount Everest records

Popular News

Long Island Rail Road strike: NYC officials warn of Monday travel chaos

Long Island Rail Road strike: NYC officials warn of Monday travel chaos
31 minutes ago
Why Anderson Cooper left ‘60 Minutes’ after 20 years: Exit message hints at real reason

Why Anderson Cooper left ‘60 Minutes’ after 20 years: Exit message hints at real reason
an hour ago
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub
an hour ago