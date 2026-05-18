Raveena Tandon on toxic 90s media culture: 'The damage was done, no reversing it'

Raveena Tandon recently recalled on surviving the yellow journalism in the 1990s, stating that once damaging headlines were published, the damage was done for the actors.
The 53-year-old actress while explaining how difficult it was for actors to deal with damaging headlines before social media, told Not Done Yet: The Malini Agarwal Show, “I think yellow journalism had no control that time.”
She then added, “And one could not probably even clear the air sooner, faster, like you can now do on Instagram or put out a post and you have a direct interaction with your audience, which was not earlier.”
According to the Ghudchadi actress, access to editors could decide how a story played out.
“Otherwise, if you were just a private person. No, you weren’t allowed to live then,” said the 90s diva.
For the Patna Shukla actress, negative headlines would leave lasting damage, even when a correction followed later.
The One Friday Night performer in the end, noted, “So that was, you just had to wait till the next headline and a very tiny apology which really made no sense.”
“So the headline just, the damage was done by that.”
On the professional front, Raveena Tandon will soon star in Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle, releasing on June 26, 2026.