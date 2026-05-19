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Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’

The 'I Feel Pretty' artist revealed she is 'not feeling very sexual' after the medical issue

Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’
Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’

Amy Schumer briefly discussed a recent health setback, revealing that a “botched colonoscopy” has temporarily affected her wellbeing and libido.

In an interview with a live podcast event in New York City for Not Skinny, but Not Fat, the Trainwreck star shared the update while discussing her overall health journey.

Despite the procedure complication, Amy stated that she is “happier than I’ve ever been before.”

While commenting on her confidence and appearance, the I Feel Pretty artist revealed she is “not feeling very sexual” after the medical issue.


She added that the experience is something that will not require attention again for years, referencing routine timelines for colonoscopy procedures.

The 44-year-old used the appearance to reflect on her broader health experiences in recent years.

Previously, she opened up about her weight loss drugs like Ozempics and Wegovy, explaining difficult adverse effects during early attempts.

Recently, she shared that she has been undergoing hormone therapy, including estrogen and progesterone, after finding she was in perimenopause, as the treatment has promoted improved health and overall wellbeing.

Amy Schumer further underscored that she doesn’ t prefer hiding things from fans about her health journey, including both challenges and positive outcomes, while continuing to focus on feeling better.

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