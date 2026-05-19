Shakira uses Rihanna's words to hit back at officials after major win in tax case

Shakira borrowed fellow global star, Rihanna's words, as she called out authorities following a victory in the tax fraud case.
A Spanish court ordered tax authorities to repay Shakira $64 million (€55 million) after ruling that they had wrongfully imposed huge fines, and the singer has hit back with quite a telling song choice.
Tax officials imposed massive fines on the Hips Don't Lie singer in 2021 after concluding that she had spent more than 183 days in Spain in 2011 and was, therefore, liable to pay personal income tax.
However, Shakira was only in Spain for 163 days, meaning she was not a resident of the country for tax purposes.
Following the court's latest order, Shakira posted a carousel of clicks in a vibrant outfit with no caption, but the song on the Instagram post caught fans' attention.
The singer chose to share the snaps on Rihanna's hit track B-tch Better Have My Money, causing a frenzy on the internet.
"THE SONG YOU'RE NOT SERIOUS," one fan penned in the comment section of the post.
Another comment read, "song choice ICON."
"Ate with this song and this fit," a third fan wrote.
After the court ordered the repayment, Shakira and her representatives hailed a "decisive and historic ruling" in a statement on Monday.
The refund includes about €24m (£21m) in income tax and almost €25m (£22m) in fines for what authorities had described as a "very serious" infringement.
Notably, the court order came as Shakira is set to perform alongside Madonna and BTS during the halftime-style show at this summer's FIFA Men's World Cup final, scheduled for July 19.