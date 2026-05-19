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Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices

Sony attributed the price hike to 'ongoing market conditions,' which will be effective from tomorrow

Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices
Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices  

Sony has once again announced a price surge for its PlayStation Plus (PS+) subscription service.

Effective May 20, the company attributed the price hike to “ongoing market conditions," as PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions soon.

Sony PlayStation Plus new prices

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Sony confirmed the prices for the lowest Essential tier now start at $10.99 USD (€9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP) for a one-month subscription, up from $9.99, and $27.99 USD (€27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP) for three-month subscriptions, up from $24.99.

Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices

PlayStation Plus price update “does not apply to current subscribers (except in Turkey and India) unless the existing subscription changes or lapses," although it's not yet clear what those "select" regions are.

The prices detailed in the social media post is seemingly only for the Essential tier, so it’s unclear if this is the only tier affected by price hike.

The rise comes after price hikes elsewhere in Sony's catalog, including the price of the PS5 hardware in the US and Southeast Asia.

In April, Xbox confirmed it was minimising the price of its top-end Game Pass subscription and will no longer include new Call of Duty releases on day of release, after interval communication from Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma stating that the service had "become too expensive for players."

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