Prince William invites 'Heart Breakfast' hosts for special broadcast from Isles of Scilly

Prince William has officially invited the hosts of Heart Breakfast for a special trip to the Isles of Scilly.
On Tuesday, May 19, Heart, the commercial radio brand, revealed that the Prince of Wales extended his invitation to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden for a meaningful live broadcast on Friday, May 22.
The pair will join William for a significant on-air visit, which will mark the opening of a new healthcare facility aiming to improve access to care for island communities.
The official invitation from the prince read, "Hi Jamie and Amanda, I’m heading down to the Isles of Scilly, off the coast of Cornwall, on Friday, to see some of the terrific work going on there to support the local community."
"I'm also opening the new wing of the hospital in St Mary's, which will be a fantastic moment. Amanda, I know how fond you are of Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly, so, it would be really lovely, if you could both come along. Have a great morning guys and I very much look forward to seeing you on Friday. Bye!," the statement continued.
Supported by the Duchy of Cornwall, the community-led redevelopment brings NHS and social care services together to help create a more resilient healthcare system for the remote island communities.
Richard Steel, managing editor of Heart, noted, "We're incredibly proud to deliver the first-ever national radio broadcast live from the Isles of Scilly."
"It's also a real moment for Heart to welcome The Prince of Wales on air for the first time, and we're thrilled to bring this special broadcast to our listeners as Prince William marks the opening of the new facility at the Isles of Scilly Hospital. We can’t wait to turn up the feel good from the Isles!"
Friday's show will be broadcast live from 6:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., and listeners will be able to tune in through Global Player and YouTube.