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Charles Spencer shares sweet message after tying the knot with Cat Jarman

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle, Earl Spencer, has married his long-term partner, Cat Jarman, in Arizona

Charles Spencer shares sweet message after tying the knot with Cat Jarman
Charles Spencer shares sweet message after tying the knot with Cat Jarman

Earl Spencer opened up about marrying Cat Jarman in a heartfelt social media post, hours after the news of the wedding was made public.

It was reported that the brother of late Princess Diana secretly tied the knot for the fourth time to his long-time partner on Friday, May 15, a date which he has now called "the happiest day ever".

Sharing a carousel of clicks from their intimate wedding ceremony that took place at Cathedral Rock in Sedona, Charles penned in the caption, "15 May 2026 - the happiest day ever."

"A very close friend said to me, months ago, "The thing about Cat is, she'd want to be with you if you lived in a hut.” Little did I know she'd also be happy to marry me in a desert," he wrote.

For their special day, Cat stunned in a simple chiffon gown, while the Earl rocked a black suit, which he paired with a blue shirt.


The newlywed couple shared their first statement after marriage, noting, "We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection."

"Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter, and we share a passion for life," Earl and Cat shared.

The news of the marriage was made public on the same day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary.

For the unversed, Charles and Cat first met in 2021 when she reviewed a copy of his book River Kings.

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