Health officials issues warning about ongoing rare strain of Ebola virus 

Health officials are rushing to contain a life threatening Ebola outbreak in one of the most dangerous corners of the world.
In the two days since the World Health Organization declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to be a global emergency, more than 500 cases have been reported till yet, with at least 131 deaths confirmed, one of the largest recorded Ebola epidemics in the region, as per Congo’s health ministry.
The World Health Organization has issued a warning that the ongoing Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo may be spreading more rapidly than initially believed.
WHO official Dr. Anne Ancia stated investigations suggest the virus has spread into additional provinces and across borders.
The latest study by London’s MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis estimated that the real number of infections could surpass 1,000 due to under-detection.
Residents in affected areas told the BBC they are frightened and unsure how to protect themselves. Many people are considering that basic hygiene measures such as handwashing will help them to prevent the virus, while some are waiting for protective supplies like face masks.
Health experts warn that insecurity, and frequent population movement in eastern Congo are making containment efforts difficult. The outbreak has also reached Goma, one of the region’s largest cities.
It is pertinent to mention the ongoing variant of Ebola ‘Bundibugyo strain’s’ vaccine is unavailable; however, international agencies are evaluating potential treatments for the vaccine.