Red Lobster's oldest locaion set for permanent shut down after 56 years

Red Lobster is set to shut down one of its longest-running locations in the United States, marking the end of a 56-year presence in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Tallahassee branch of restaurant is set for a permanent closure on Sunday, May 24, making it the chain’s longest continuously operating branch.
The closure comes as Red Lobster continues to recover from a turbulent period that included its 2024 bankruptcy filing and a large-scale restructuring that led to the shutdown of around 130 locations in the country.
During the bankruptcy process, 17 restaurants in Florida were discontinued. Despite a renewed effort to stabilize operations under new leadership and a reported $60 million investment from backers, the Tallahassee branch has now been confirmed for closure.
Local management had previously encouraged customers to continue supporting the restaurant, with the general manager stating, “Things have changed; give us a chance.Our community deserves a place to come and enjoy and be able to just spend time together.”
“I wanted to see a restaurant that is in the heart of the community back running. I wanted to help bring it back to life,” he added.
However, all the efforts went in vain, as the restaurant is now set for a closure, sparking disappointment among the community, with several customers expressing sadness over the decision across social media.