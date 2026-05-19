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Luigi Mangione Trial: Judge rules gun and notebook can be used as evidence

Luigi Mangione gun and notebook evidence allowed in CEO murder trial

Luigi Mangione Trial: Judge rules gun and notebook can be used as evidence
Luigi Mangione Trial: Judge rules gun and notebook can be used as evidence

A judge ruled Monday that a gun and notebook found in Luigi Mangione’s backpack can be used as evidence in his upcoming murder trial.

Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

Defense lawyers argued that police searched Mangione’s bag illegally without a warrant during his arrest at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

Judge Gregory Carro agreed that the initial inspection was an “improper warrantless search” because “the backpack was not within the immediate control of defendant, or grabbable area.”


Consequently, the judge blocked several items found at the restaurant including a phone, passport and ammunition magazine.

However, the ruling is a major win for prosecutors. Judge Carro decided that the firearm and notebook – which were discovered later during routine processing – are allowed.

He explained that “the subsequent search of the backpack at the station was a valid inventory search,” making those specific items legal to use.

The notebook contains writing about wanting to “wack” a healthcare executive giving prosecutors a powerful tool to show a motive.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty and his state murder trial is scheduled to begin on September 8.

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