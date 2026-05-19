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Putin breaks silence on relationship with China after Trump’s Beijing visit

Putin reaffirms Russia-China friendship with indirect jab at the US ahead of Beijing trip

Putin breaks silence on relationship with China after Trump’s Beijing visit
Putin breaks silence on relationship with China after Trump’s Beijing visit 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said relations between Moscow and Beijing had reached an “unprecedented level."

He stressed that their partnership was “not directed against anyone” ahead of his visit to China, according to remarks published Tuesday by state news agency TASS.

In a video address released before departing for Beijing, Putin said Russia and China were committed to deepening cooperation across politics, the economy, defense and humanitarian exchanges.

“Our friendship is not directed against anyone,” Putin said.

He added that ties between the two countries were based on “mutual understanding and trust” and support for each other’s core interests, including sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Putin said he was traveling to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, whom he described as a “long-time good friend.”

Putin said Moscow and Beijing had built a “genuinely strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership” since signing the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation 25 years ago.

“Their special nature is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries,” he said.

He also highlighted expanding economic ties, noting that bilateral trade had exceeded $200 billion and that transactions were now conducted “almost entirely in rubles and yuan.”

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