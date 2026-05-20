News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album

The 'deja vu' crooner has announced the release date for her brand new single, 'the cure', from new album

Olivia Rodrigo announces second single the cure from upcoming album
Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album 

Olivia Rodrigo delighted her fans with the announcement of a brand new single from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

On Tuesday, May 19, the traitor hitmaker turned to her social media accounts, sharing that her new single, the cure, is set to be released on Friday, May 22, catching her fandom by surprise.

"It's my favourite song on the album and one of my favourite songs I've ever made," she wrote about her forthcoming track.

The 23-year-old added, "Couldn't be more excited for you guys to hear it."


In the photo accompanied by the caption, Olivia could be seen in a pink top, with her hands tangled in a knot of a string that spells out the title track "The Cure".

Fans flooded the comment section of her Instagram post, sharing their excitement, as one user penned, "UM HELLO I CANT WAIT."

"CANT WAIT TO HEAR IT," another comment read.

"ABOUT TO BE THE BEST FRIDAY OF MY LIFE," a third fan wrote.

As Friday falls on World Goth Day, The Cure could be a possible nod to the Robert Smith-led iconic goth rock band of the same name, as Olivia has called them one of her favourite groups.

The Cure will be Olivia's second single from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, set to drop on June 12.

Earlier this month, she introduced another unreleased track, Begged, during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, alongside a performance of drop dead, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 17.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Jenny Slatten shares shocking health update ahead of 'The Last Resort'
'90 Day Fiancé' star Jenny Slatten shares shocking health update ahead of 'The Last Resort'
From 'Hope' to 'Fjord:' 5 most anticipated films premiered at Cannes 2026
From 'Hope' to 'Fjord:' 5 most anticipated films premiered at Cannes 2026
Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’
Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’
Shakira uses Rihanna's words to hit back at officials after major win in tax case
Shakira uses Rihanna's words to hit back at officials after major win in tax case
Latto confirms first baby's birth with heartfelt pregnancy video
Latto confirms first baby's birth with heartfelt pregnancy video
Pedro Pascal, Disney spark backlash over alleged fake 'The Mandalorian' promotion
Pedro Pascal, Disney spark backlash over alleged fake 'The Mandalorian' promotion
Steven Tyler charms fans with laid-back ice cream moment in hometown city
Steven Tyler charms fans with laid-back ice cream moment in hometown city
Britney Spears drops cryptic message after 'weird' restaurant outing
Britney Spears drops cryptic message after 'weird' restaurant outing
John Travolta reveals surprising inspiration behind his Cannes look
John Travolta reveals surprising inspiration behind his Cannes look
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi take relationship to next level after Hawaii trip
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi take relationship to next level after Hawaii trip
Brooklyn Beckham marks grandfather's 80th birthday as he skips lavish family event
Brooklyn Beckham marks grandfather's 80th birthday as he skips lavish family event
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara sparks buzz after omitting Brad Pitt at graduation ceremony
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara sparks buzz after omitting Brad Pitt at graduation ceremony

Popular News

Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album

Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album

17 minutes ago
5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle

5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle
59 minutes ago
San Diego shooting: Mosque guard hailed as hero for protecting worshippers

San Diego shooting: Mosque guard hailed as hero for protecting worshippers
2 hours ago