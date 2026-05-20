Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album 

Olivia Rodrigo delighted her fans with the announcement of a brand new single from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.
On Tuesday, May 19, the traitor hitmaker turned to her social media accounts, sharing that her new single, the cure, is set to be released on Friday, May 22, catching her fandom by surprise.
"It's my favourite song on the album and one of my favourite songs I've ever made," she wrote about her forthcoming track.
The 23-year-old added, "Couldn't be more excited for you guys to hear it."
In the photo accompanied by the caption, Olivia could be seen in a pink top, with her hands tangled in a knot of a string that spells out the title track "The Cure".
Fans flooded the comment section of her Instagram post, sharing their excitement, as one user penned, "UM HELLO I CANT WAIT."
"CANT WAIT TO HEAR IT," another comment read.
"ABOUT TO BE THE BEST FRIDAY OF MY LIFE," a third fan wrote.
As Friday falls on World Goth Day, The Cure could be a possible nod to the Robert Smith-led iconic goth rock band of the same name, as Olivia has called them one of her favourite groups.
The Cure will be Olivia's second single from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, set to drop on June 12.
Earlier this month, she introduced another unreleased track, Begged, during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, alongside a performance of drop dead, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 17.