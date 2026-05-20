Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team

In a major shakeup for the artificial intelligence industry, tech giant Anthropic has hired elite AI pioneer Andrej Karpathy to join its core research team.
Karpathy, a prominent 39-year-old scientist, is famous for being a founding member of OpenAI and the former head of self-driving artificial intelligence at Tesla.
On Tuesday, he confirmed his high-profile move to Anthropic – the creator of the popular Claude chatbot and one of OpenAI’s fiercest rivals.
In a public announcement, Karpathy expressed his enthusiasm for returning to hands-on research and development.
“Personal update: I’ve joined Anthropic. I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative,” Karpathy stated, adding, “I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D.”
Anthropic confirmed that Karpathy will work inside its specialized pretraining team. This group handles the massive data tests that give their AI models their core intelligence.
Industry experts view the hire as a massive victory for Anthropic as top tech firms battle intensely to recruit elite talent.
Before this move, Karpathy had taken a break from major tech labs to run an AI education startup.