Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’

Anupam Kher recently revealed a shocking reason behind the end of Bollywood parties, saying that the specific era has gone.
It all started during an interview with the 71-year-old actor over his milestone win at the UK Asian Film Festival.
Kher, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for Indo-Canadian film Calorie, was about celebrating the success.
To which, the The Bengal Files star, while expressing his disappointment said that the era has gone.
According to the Vijay 69 actor, fear of trolling and online criticism has impacted the film industry’s once-vibrant social life.
“We used to have such amazing Bollywood parties earlier by Yash Chopra or Subhash Ghai,” he said, adding, “We don’t have them today anymore kyunki logon ko celebrate karne mein darr lagta hai ki kahin na kahin koi kuch galat nikaal lega.”
Kher did not stop here as he added that the fear was there rightfully so as we live in such a time that we need to adapt ourselves.
However, the Metro In Dino actor, in the end, did express that sometimes it does hurt.
On professional front, Anupam Kher will soon star Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a sequel that is slated to be released on August 28, 2026.