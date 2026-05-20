News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’

Anupam Kher starrer ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’ set to release in August 2026

Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’
Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’

Anupam Kher recently revealed a shocking reason behind the end of Bollywood parties, saying that the specific era has gone.

It all started during an interview with the 71-year-old actor over his milestone win at the UK Asian Film Festival.

Kher, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for Indo-Canadian film Calorie, was about celebrating the success.


To which, the The Bengal Files star, while expressing his disappointment said that the era has gone.

According to the Vijay 69 actor, fear of trolling and online criticism has impacted the film industry’s once-vibrant social life.

“We used to have such amazing Bollywood parties earlier by Yash Chopra or Subhash Ghai,” he said, adding, “We don’t have them today anymore kyunki logon ko celebrate karne mein darr lagta hai ki kahin na kahin koi kuch galat nikaal lega.”

Kher did not stop here as he added that the fear was there rightfully so as we live in such a time that we need to adapt ourselves.

However, the Metro In Dino actor, in the end, did express that sometimes it does hurt.

On professional front, Anupam Kher will soon star Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a sequel that is slated to be released on August 28, 2026.

Salman Khan breaks silence after media outburst at hospital
Salman Khan breaks silence after media outburst at hospital
Kangana Ranaut advises women to prioritise career over marriage amid shocking dowry cases
Kangana Ranaut advises women to prioritise career over marriage amid shocking dowry cases
Anil Kapoor posts rare photos to mark 42nd wedding anniversary with Sunita Kapoor
Anil Kapoor posts rare photos to mark 42nd wedding anniversary with Sunita Kapoor
Salim Khan’s old interview resurfaces after Salman Khan’s ‘lonely’ post
Salim Khan’s old interview resurfaces after Salman Khan’s ‘lonely’ post
Salman Khan makes urgent plea amid concern over viral 'lonely' statement
Salman Khan makes urgent plea amid concern over viral 'lonely' statement
Raveena Tandon on toxic 90s media culture: 'The damage was done, no reversing it'
Raveena Tandon on toxic 90s media culture: 'The damage was done, no reversing it'
Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Cocktail 2’ trailer release date is out
Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Cocktail 2’ trailer release date is out
‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Rakul Preet thanks to film team: ‘Grateful for every moment’
‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Rakul Preet thanks to film team: ‘Grateful for every moment’
Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana tussle over infidelity opinions in candid chat
Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana tussle over infidelity opinions in candid chat
Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar refollow on Instagram, confirm no third party involved amid split
Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar refollow on Instagram, confirm no third party involved amid split
Vicky Kaushal pens sweet note after Katrina Kaif’s loving post for his 33rd birthday
Vicky Kaushal pens sweet note after Katrina Kaif’s loving post for his 33rd birthday
Soni Razdan breaks silence after Alia Bhatt's Cannes backlash: 'A lot of hate'
Soni Razdan breaks silence after Alia Bhatt's Cannes backlash: 'A lot of hate'

Popular News

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal
an hour ago
Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team

Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team
an hour ago
Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’

Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’
2 hours ago