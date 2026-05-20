Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal

Phil Collins recently made his first public appearance since revealing his health struggles.
The drummer, who officially retired from touring in 2022, along with his ex-wife Jill Collins and was spotted at Buckingham Palace, where they all celebrated The King's Trust 50th anniversary.
This marks the father of Lily Collins’ first public appearance, months after his devastating health issue was revealed.
The birthday celebration of the Genesis frontman, comes just days after the legendary musician spoke candidly about his ongoing health struggles.
It’s worth mentioning here that Collins has been suffering from type 2 diabetes and complications stemming from a serious spinal injury sustained in 2007, which resulted in damage to the vertebrae in his upper neck along with significant nerve damage.
Moreover, he also developed "drop foot" after an operation done for his back, making it difficult to walk.
In January 2026, Phil Collins spoke about the health complications mainly about suffering from after a spinal injury, saying, "You know, I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do."
The legendary musician then added, "I've had challenges with my knee... I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me."