News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal

The music legend spoke about his devastating health issues a few months ago

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal
Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal

Phil Collins recently made his first public appearance since revealing his health struggles.

The drummer, who officially retired from touring in 2022, along with his ex-wife Jill Collins and was spotted at Buckingham Palace, where they all celebrated The King's Trust 50th anniversary.

This marks the father of Lily Collins’ first public appearance, months after his devastating health issue was revealed.

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

The birthday celebration of the Genesis frontman, comes just days after the legendary musician spoke candidly about his ongoing health struggles.

It’s worth mentioning here that Collins has been suffering from type 2 diabetes and complications stemming from a serious spinal injury sustained in 2007, which resulted in damage to the vertebrae in his upper neck along with significant nerve damage.

Moreover, he also developed "drop foot" after an operation done for his back, making it difficult to walk.

In January 2026, Phil Collins spoke about the health complications mainly about suffering from after a spinal injury, saying, "You know, I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do."

The legendary musician then added, "I've had challenges with my knee... I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me."

Robert Downey Jr. drops major hint about 'Sherlock Holmes' return plans
Robert Downey Jr. drops major hint about 'Sherlock Holmes' return plans
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wow in stylish wedding look
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wow in stylish wedding look
Selena Gomez teases big update for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6
Selena Gomez teases big update for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6
BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks silence after explosive mirror controversy
BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks silence after explosive mirror controversy
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Inside red carpet's most shocking controversies
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Inside red carpet's most shocking controversies
Blake Lively officially returns to spotlight after settling 'It Ends with Us' lawsuit
Blake Lively officially returns to spotlight after settling 'It Ends with Us' lawsuit
'Summer House' reunion teaser shows Amanda Batula in tears after Ciara Miller confrontation
'Summer House' reunion teaser shows Amanda Batula in tears after Ciara Miller confrontation
Gabbie Gonzalez, her father arrested for alleged murder plot against Jack Avery
Gabbie Gonzalez, her father arrested for alleged murder plot against Jack Avery
Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album
Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album
'90 Day Fiancé' star Jenny Slatten shares shocking health update ahead of 'The Last Resort'
'90 Day Fiancé' star Jenny Slatten shares shocking health update ahead of 'The Last Resort'
From 'Hope' to 'Fjord:' 5 most anticipated films premiered at Cannes 2026
From 'Hope' to 'Fjord:' 5 most anticipated films premiered at Cannes 2026
Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’
Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’

Popular News

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal
an hour ago
Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team

Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team
an hour ago
Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’

Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’
2 hours ago