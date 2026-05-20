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Google I/O: New smart glasses unveiled alongside massive AI search makeover

Google launches Gemini-powered search upgrades and new smart glasses

Google I/O: New smart glasses unveiled alongside massive AI search makeover
Google I/O: New smart glasses unveiled alongside massive AI search makeover

Google has unveiled a massive artificial intelligence makeover for its iconic search engine alongside a brand-new line of smart glasses.

Announced Tuesday at the annual Google I/O conference, the tech giant shifting its focus heavily toward AI “agents” that can handle complex daily tasks for users automatically.

The biggest update hits Google Search which is receiving a revamped, expandable search box powered by the new Gemini 3.5 Flash model.

Liz Reid, Google’s head of search, explained that the transformation represents “the next step in our journey to bring together the best of a search engine with the best of AI.”

Google launches Gemini-powered search upgrades and new smart glasses
Google launches Gemini-powered search upgrades and new smart glasses

This upgraded system can continuously scan the web to shop, research, or book appointments in the background.

Chief Executive Sundar Pichai stated, “Now we are super focused on bringing the power of agents to consumers so that it works for everyone.”

Additionally, Google is returning to wearable tech by introducing “intelligent eyewear” built on Android XR, partnering with brands like Warby Parker.

Launching this fall, these voice-controlled audio glasses will connect directly with Gemini, letting users get hands-free help.

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