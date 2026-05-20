PS Plus June 2026: 5 Major games confirmed to leave next month

PS Store has officially revealed the initial list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in June 2026, as the May series has started launching across several regions.
Take-Two Interactive has decided to discontinue Red Dead Redemption from the service as its sequel joins the catalog.
Which games are leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in June 2026?
The below-mentioned games are set to exit the Japanese and Asian PS Stores in June 2026:
1: Red Dead Redemption
2: We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie
3: LEGO The Incredibles
4: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
5: Lawn Mowing Simulator
Notably, the list is also expected to see some updates, as Sony often adds a range of exciting games to the departure list and/or removes games without any prior warning.
These games will leave the service by Tuesday, June 16, after the introduction of month’s Extra and Premium lineups to the catalog.