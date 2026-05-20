MGK slams Yungblud after live music pricing comment: 'you silver spooned'

Machine Gun Kelly called out Yungblud in a bombshell statement after the rock star discussed the challenges surrounding live music and how it has become "inaccessible" for younger fans.
Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, cancelled a number of is 2025 North America tour dates, citing burnout and mental health crisis.
In a recent interview, the Loner crooner criticised artists cancelling tours and then blaming rising ticket prices for the state of live music and gigs in 2026.
The comment did not sit well with MGK, and he did not hold back as he called out Yungblud.
"You cancelled a tour because you couldn't sell tickets blamed it on mental health then got paparazzi'd at Nobu the next day Pinocchio," Kelly wrote in a comment.
He added, "And you actual tour tickets are still the same price as every other artist. Shut the f--- up you silver spooned preachy wank--."
Following the shocking comment, a representative for Yungblud responded, sharing with TMZ that the singer "hasn't got time" to be involved in an online feud with MGK.
"Dom has not commented directly as he is so busy focusing on his sold-out North American tour and finishing his next album," the spokesperson noted.
"He genuinely hasn't got time to engage in any of this but we wish MGK the very best."
MGK and Yungblud previously shared a close friendship and even collaborated on several tracks; however, their bond has taken a major hit, with many fans believing that Kelly's 2026 track, Fix Ur Face, was aimed at Dominic.
"Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars," MGK sings in the song. "Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws."
Before Yungblud made his name in the music industry, he featured on The Lodge, a Disney Channel TV show in the UK. He also attended Ackworth School, a private school in West Yorkshire, for a short period of time.