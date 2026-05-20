Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence host special event at Palace ahead of Peter Phillips wedding

King Charles' team offers glimpses into a special event hosted by Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.
As the days of her son, Peter Phillips' wedding with his fiancee Harriet Sperling are inching closer, The Princess Royal along with her husband, hosted a heartfelt event at Buckingham Palace.
On Wednesday, May 20, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a slew of photos from The Not Forgotten Association’s Annual Garden Party took place at the crown estate.
Alongside the photos of the event, featuring Tim and Anne's beaming moments with the attendees was a caption which read, "The pair spent the afternoon meeting military veterans and service members, as well as volunteers and staff from the charity."
"For over 100 years, The Not Forgotten Association has been supporting veterans and service people who have suffered physical or mental injuries, illnesses or loneliness," it added.
For the final Garden Party of the year, Anne opted for a white tailored plaid coat, with long black gloves and matching pumps.
She added style to her elegant fit with a matching hat featuring a flower detail.
This high profile event came just days before Peter's second wedding - whom Princess Anne's shares with her ex-husband Mark Phillips.
The intimate wedding ceremony will take place on June 6, 2026, at All Saints Church, Kemble.