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iPhone 18 Pro could be 'iPhone 8 moment' of Apple’s 2026 series

Apple’s first foldable device is likely to steal the spotlight of the forthcoming 2026 iPhone lineup

iPhone 18 Pro could be iPhone 8 moment of Apple’s 2026 series
iPhone 18 Pro could be 'iPhone 8 moment' of Apple’s 2026 series

Apple’s highly-anticipated flagship iPhone 18 Pro model is likely to be a modest upgrade, with several rumours highlighting a high-end A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, an enhanced efficiency, and a variable aperture camera; however, no significant redesign is expected.

Several reports suggested it will feel similar to an “S-style” update as compared to a new model, making it less captivating than the company’s eagerly-awaited foldable iPhone.

Apple’s first foldable device is likely to steal the spotlight of the forthcoming 2026 iPhone lineup, which could resemble an iPad mini when unfolded and feature a smaller external display for quick use.

iPhone 18 Pro could be iPhone 8 moment of Apple’s 2026 series

The upcoming device is expected to launch the latest multitasking features and a premium price near $1,999; however, it is likely to face production delays and limited availability at launch.

While the foldable iPhone will dominate headlines, some credible analysts believe the iPhone 18 Pro will still be the most widely purchased model due to its reliability, lower cost, and fewer compromises.

Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant may stagger launches, with standard and other models potentially launching later.

This situation draws comparisons to 2017, when the iPhone 8 was overshadowed by the iPhone X but remained the mainstream choice for most buyers.

Similarly, the iPhone 18 Pro is likely to serve as the “safe” upgrade option, while the foldable model represents Apple’s experimental future direction.

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