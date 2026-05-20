Spotify upgrades Listening Stats feature for enhanced user experience

Spotify has launched a significant upgrade to its Listening Stats feature, offering users an improved way to track their weekly music habits.
The significant update brings a redesigned interface with clearer visuals that separate different listening metrics, simplifying it for users to see top artists, songs, and overall activity.
One of the major additions is diversified data insights. Rather than only display the leading artists and tracks, as per its algorithm.
Listening Stats now shows the total number of artists and songs you’ve listened to each week, along with total listening minutes, providing users a complete picture of their music consumption over time.
Notably, the Swedish-music streaming giant has also added a new social feature, letting users compare their listening activity with friends.
This includes sharing top artists and songs, as well as comparing weekly streaming minutes, adding a competitive and interactive layer to the experience. Users can now also discover what their friends are listening to, making it easier to find new music.
Overall, Spotify’s new update makes Listening Stats feel closer to a mini “Spotify Wrapped” experience that updates weekly. While not all users have received the feature yet, it signals Spotify’s move toward more social and data-driven music discovery tools.