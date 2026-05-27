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Christian Menefee beats 20-term Rep. Al Green in Texas Democratic primary

Christian Menefee defeats Representative Al Green in the Texas Democratic runoff for 18th district

Christian Menefee beats 20-term Rep. Al Green in Texas Democratic primary
Christian Menefee beats 20-term Rep. Al Green in Texas Democratic primary

Christian Menefee has defeated Al Green in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

According to Spectrum Local, the district was redrawn after the Republican-led Texas Legislature approved new congressional maps for the state in an effort to keep the GOP majority in the US House.

Both Menefee and Green are sitting members of Congress, with Menefee representing the 18th District and Green representing the 9th Congressional District, both of which are in Houston.

The new 18th District includes most of the old 9th District, and the new 9th District was redrawn to favor Republicans.

Both Menefee and Green have been vocal critics of the redrawn district lines.

Menefee told Spectrum News, “This is a situation that Greg Abbott has put us in by drawing two Black leaders into the same district and forcing our communities to fight for scraps. I think it’s horrible.”

Green also told the outlet,“In the process, be sure to take Al Green’s seat away from him. That was a part of the deal that they made. Well, I say to you, I’m very disappointed to see this occur, very much so, because we lose an African American voice.”

Green has served in Congress since 2005, and Menefee was sworn into office earlier this year after he won a special election to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Sylvester Turner, who died in office last March.

Menefee will now face Republican Ronald Whitfield in the November general election.



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