News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Biden files lawsuit to stop release of DOJ interview audio, transcripts

Biden’s lawyers argued that the disclosure would 'constitute an unwarranted invasion of President Biden’s privacy'

Biden files lawsuit to stop release of DOJ interview audio, transcripts
Biden files lawsuit to stop release of DOJ interview audio, transcripts 

The former president of US Joe Biden has filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department to stop the release of audio recordings and transcripts of the former president’s interview with a ghostwriter that were obtained by the special counsel who investigated his handling of classified documents.

According to Biden’s lawyers, the Justice Department plans to release the files to Congress and a conservative group, the Heritage Foundation, after the department previously argued that they were withheld from public access.

Biden’s lawyers argued that the disclosure would “constitute an unwarranted invasion of President Biden’s privacy.”

Biden’s Attorney stated, “Every American, including a sitting or former Vice President, has a right to privacy in the personal conversations he has within his own home.”

“And when the U.S. Department of Justice obtains that private information through a criminal investigation, the Department bears a particular responsibility to protect it from disclosure,” they added.

At issue in the case are audio recordings and transcripts of Joe Biden’s 2016–2017 interviews with writer Mark Zwonitzer, conducted as part of his memoir work.

Biden files lawsuit to stop release of DOJ interview audio, transcripts

The material inside it was being reviewed by special counsel Robert Hur during a probe into Biden’s alleged improper retention of classified documents from his time as senator and vice president.

Hur’s report ultimately declined to advise charges; however, it raised concerns about Biden’s memory and age.

It is pertinent to mention that Biden has resisted releasing the interview audio, citing executive privilege. While transcripts have been released, Republicans and Democrats remain divided over whether Biden received favorable treatment in contrast to Donald Trump in a separate classified documents case. 

Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
Happy Eid ul Adha 2026: Traditions, customs, and celebrations
Happy Eid ul Adha 2026: Traditions, customs, and celebrations
Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after leaving justice department
Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after leaving justice department
Washington packaging plant chemical tank implosion kills 1, leaves 9 missing
Washington packaging plant chemical tank implosion kills 1, leaves 9 missing
White House builds UFC Arena on lawn for US 250th anniversary
White House builds UFC Arena on lawn for US 250th anniversary
Christian Menefee beats 20-term Rep. Al Green in Texas Democratic primary
Christian Menefee beats 20-term Rep. Al Green in Texas Democratic primary
Trump touts ‘perfect’ physical test results amid scrutiny over mental fitness
Trump touts ‘perfect’ physical test results amid scrutiny over mental fitness
Ivanka Trump posts rare wedding photos as Barron Trump skips Don Jr.'s ceremony
Ivanka Trump posts rare wedding photos as Barron Trump skips Don Jr.'s ceremony
Ferrari unveils its first all-electric 4-door EV designed by Jony Ive
Ferrari unveils its first all-electric 4-door EV designed by Jony Ive
UK heatwave pushes East of England temperatures above 30C
UK heatwave pushes East of England temperatures above 30C
Car plunges into river after bridge collapses in China
Car plunges into river after bridge collapses in China
Trump to undergo medical exam at Walter Reed amid renewed health questions
Trump to undergo medical exam at Walter Reed amid renewed health questions

Popular News

Pierre Deny, 'Emily in Paris' star dies at 69: Here's what we know

Pierre Deny, 'Emily in Paris' star dies at 69: Here's what we know
8 minutes ago
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays

Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
48 minutes ago
Matthew Perry's assistant to be sentenced amid evidence tampering accusations

Matthew Perry's assistant to be sentenced amid evidence tampering accusations
58 minutes ago