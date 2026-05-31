News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Heavy rains risk delaying search for two people missing in Laos cave

Two people are still missing in a flooded Laos cave after the rescue of five people

Heavy rains risk delaying search for two people missing in Laos cave
Heavy rains risk delaying search for two people missing in Laos cave

Heavy rains could delay the search operations for two people still missing in a flooded cave in Laos after the rescue of five others who were trapped underground for over a week.

Finnish diver Mikko Passi, one of the first international rescuers to arrive at the site, informed the Associated Press that rains had filled the cave up to the second chamber, preventing divers from entering the cave until pumps can lower the water level.

How were the men trapped in the Laos cave?

Seven people reportedly entered the cave last week to look for valuable minerals; however, due to a flash flood, they were trapped with no way out.

One other person escaped and alerted the authorities.

Rescue teams from Laos and neighbouring Thailand have been working together in the past week at the site in the central province of Xaisomboun, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of the capital, Vientiane.

They were joined by divers from countries including Finland, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Japan, and Australia.


Several of the rescuers in the mission were part of the 2018 team in northern Thailand that saved 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave.

The rescued men are being treated at a local hospital and are doing well.

According to rescuers, there discovered five chambers in the system so far, and the five people were found in the fifth chamber.

Paasi told the outlet that according to the survivors, there is a narrow crack in the fifth chamber that could lead to a deeper part of the cave system.

"This was the only place that we haven't checked in the mine, where the two lost miners could still be," he said during a video interview.

He added, "Now there's a theory that, through that small crack, it still continues, and there's a sixth chamber, which gives us hope now that, if we could penetrate that small restriction, we might be able to reach the sixth chamber and then see what is there."

The five people who have been rescued were first found Wednesday. They were identified by their first names as Khamla, Mued, Ee, Ing and Laen.

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens
Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens
Trump calls out artists who pulled out of concert, suggests complete revamp
Trump calls out artists who pulled out of concert, suggests complete revamp
Japan defence chief takes dig at China after 'new militarism' claims
Japan defence chief takes dig at China after 'new militarism' claims
Meteor explosion over Massachusetts sends loud booms across region, shakes buildings
Meteor explosion over Massachusetts sends loud booms across region, shakes buildings
France: 400 fans arrested nationwide after PSG's Champions League win against Arsenal
France: 400 fans arrested nationwide after PSG's Champions League win against Arsenal
Trump backs Jaxson Dart as Giants star hit with backlash after rally: ‘Winner’
Trump backs Jaxson Dart as Giants star hit with backlash after rally: ‘Winner’
Trump makes move after judge orders removal of his name from Kennedy Center
Trump makes move after judge orders removal of his name from Kennedy Center
US, UK, Australia unveil plan to build underwater drones by 2027
US, UK, Australia unveil plan to build underwater drones by 2027
United Flight diverts to Madison due to unruly passenger
United Flight diverts to Madison due to unruly passenger
Cathy tie launches Origin Genomics: A new push for embryo gene editing
Cathy tie launches Origin Genomics: A new push for embryo gene editing
Laos cave mission: Emotional scenes after four men rescued safely
Laos cave mission: Emotional scenes after four men rescued safely
U.S. demands Asian allies boost defense spending amid rising tensions with China
U.S. demands Asian allies boost defense spending amid rising tensions with China

Popular News

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens

an hour ago
Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic

Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic

3 hours ago
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga
4 hours ago