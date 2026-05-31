Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga  

Scooter Braun and his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney are exploring New York City together.
A few days after the record executive, 44, made stylish joint appearance in the Big Apple after his cryptic remarks about pop sensation, Taylor Swift.
On Saturday, May 30th Sweeney and Braun walking hand-in-hand while wearing coordinated outfits as they left an event at Daniel.
For the outing, the Euphoria starlet opted for a long black maxi, completed her look with slim sunglasses, a delicate gold necklace and matching pumps.
On the other hand, Braun, was all black in suit with a coordinating tie with leather dress shoes.
Fans criticized Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's new appearance:
As the new photos emerged on social media, several fans' mocked the couple, who has been dating each other since last year, particularly after the former talent manager's admission about Taylor Swift.
One bluntly said, "They look like siblings," another sarcastically said, "Trash bags tied together."
"Yeah, you’re not Taylor and Travis. But you deserve each other!" a third took a brutal jab.
A fourth slammed, "They’re SO meant for each other (not a compliment)"
Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's controversy explained:
This backlash came after Scooter Braun appeared in a new interview with Second Thought, where he said, "I don’t know Taylor Swift."
"I think I've met her in my life three times I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life, I one time got invited at a party of her, she told me she had the utmost respect for me, and I told her that I had the greatest respect for her," the American businessman and investor noted.
According to Braun, this party would have taken place "two or three years before" the controversy and he assures that they never spoke afterwards or while everything was happening.
For those unaware, Taylor Swift and music executive Scooter Braun engaged in a highly publicized feud in 2019 when Braun's company purchased Swift's former record label, Big Machine Records.
However, when he acquired the deal in 2019, the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker publicly condemned the deal.
Since then the two have been in the headlines over their "feud."