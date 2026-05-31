Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic  

Jay-Z has kicked off his highly anticipated musical performance at the 2026 Roots Picnic festival!
The 56-year-old American rapper and businessman is back in the headlines, one for his much-awaited performance, and second for his fiery aim at Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and others.
On Saturday, May 30th, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, finally broke his silence and hit back at his rival musicians during a freestyle performance at The Roots Picnic.
Last year, in a series of controversial tweets, Ye publicly dragged the Song Cry’s kids and expressed his frustration with them.
Now, taking the stage, Jay-Z subtly raps, “My children are some of them, have you n–gas no shame? Y’all are trying to get under my skin, and I really get under your skin. Ask Un how I’m playin.”
“Y’all think with your thumbs again. Everybody thinks they’re the ones who are insane. You’re no maniac,” the Drunk in Love hitmaker added.
Jay-Z took shots at Jaguar Wright in response to his years running rift after the hip-hop mogul was accused of sexually abusing other women.
He also dragged Tony Buzbee months after dismissing a sexual assault lawsuit filed by the lawyer.
Jay-Z has also clapped back at Nicki Minaj for her headline-grabbing rants against him over the years.