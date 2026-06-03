U.S. strikes Qeshm Island after Iran targets Kuwait and Bahrain

Tensions in the Middle East flared on Tuesday as the United States and Iran engaged in a series of military strikes.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it conducted self-defense strikes on a military ground control station on Iran’s Qeshm Island after intercepting several Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched toward Kuwait and Bahrain.
CENTCOM stated that “Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets.”
According to officials, two missiles aimed at Kuwait fell short, while three launched at Bahrain were intercepted by joint defense systems.
Additionally, U.S. forces shot down drones threatening civilian vessels in regional waters.
Despite U.S. denials, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they successfully hit U.S. military installation in retaliation.
Meanwhile, the situation in Kuwait worsened when Iranian drones struck a terminal at the international airport causing significant damage and injuries.
Kuwaiti officials condemned the attacks as “criminal Iranian aggression which resulted in significant” harm.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned that it “reserve the right to defend itself against any country allowing the U.S. to use its territory or airspace to launch attacks against Iran,” further straining a fragile ceasefire that has struggled to hold since April.