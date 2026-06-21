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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 36 minutes ago
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US–Iran talks in Switzerland end for ‘consultations’ amid nuclear, ceasefire push

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran must halt its 'highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 36 minutes ago
US–Iran talks in Switzerland end for ‘consultations’ amid nuclear, ceasefire push
US–Iran talks in Switzerland end for ‘consultations’ amid nuclear, ceasefire push

The high-stakes talks in Switzerland between US-Iran, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, have reportedly ended for "internal consultations."

As per Iran’s Fars news agency, the negotiations lasted for nearly 80 minutes.

US Vice President JD Vance also stated, “great progress” has been made over the last few days in ensuring a ceasefire in Lebanon holds.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated Iran must halt its “highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble.”

Notably, further details regarding the first round of talks currently remain under wraps.

For those unaware, the top priorities during the negotiations is to “make progress” on the nuclear issue and ceasefire in Lebanon, which was once again violated by Israel, claiming over 30 lives yesterday.

Israel’s attack on Lebanon prompted Iran to once again close the vital waterway, Strait of Hormuz, a few days after opening.

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