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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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Utah Wildfire forces mandatory evacuations amid dangerous conditions

The massive blaze started on Friday night and expanded rapidly from nearly 5,000 acres

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
Utah Wildfire forces mandatory evacuations amid dangerous conditions
Utah Wildfire forces mandatory evacuations amid dangerous conditions 

A rapidly spreading wildfire in central Utah has become out of control now, prompting thousands of evacuations as firefighters struggle to contain the situation.

On Sunday, the officials stated, the Iron Fire has burned in Juab County nearly 28 miles southwest of Provo, threatening the town of Erureka as strong winds are aggravating the situation.

The massive blaze started on Friday night and expanded rapidly from nearly 5,000 acres on Saturday to more than 13,300 acres by Sunday morning.

As per Utah Fire Info, the wildfire remains 0% contained. Officials confirmed that it was the human-caused fire, although the actual cause remains undisclosed.


Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Eureka after the fire progressed toward residential areas, which posed a significant threat to the residential buildings, creating a wave of fear.

Officials said the fire started on private land before spreading across multiple counties and onto federal land, forcing the closure of a highway. Utah has been experiencing severe drought conditions, with unusually dry vegetation providing ideal fuel for wildfires.

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