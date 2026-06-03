News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning

Stephen Curry signed a landmark 10-year partnership with Li-Ning to expand his Curry Brand globally

Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning
Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning

NBA superstar Stephen Curry has officially ended his sneaker free agency signing a massive 10-year partnership with the Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning.

This landmark deal comes nearly seven months after he parted ways with Under Armour concluding a 13-year relationship.

The agreement is designed to take Curry Brand to global stage.

Far beyond a traditional contract, the deal covers basketball products, a full golf line and leisure clothing. Crucially, it gives the four-time NBA champion the authority to recruit and sign other athletes under the Curry Brand umbrella.


Curry, who tested various brands on the court during his free agency, stated that he considers this “the partnership of a lifetime.”

He praised the company’s founder, noting, “It starts with Mr. Li Ning himself, an athlete founder who’s built one of the world’s most premium sportswear brands over the past 35 years.”

Addressing the broader impact of this transition, Curry added, “This is bigger than a shoe deal, bigger than a signature series” and emphasized that “together, we will continue the Curry Brand mission with stories, platforms and products that will inspire the next generation around the globe and change the game for good.”

Zverev equals Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam record, reaches French Open semifinals
Zverev equals Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam record, reaches French Open semifinals
Kostyuk to face Andreeva in French Open semis after beating Svitolina
Kostyuk to face Andreeva in French Open semis after beating Svitolina
PlayStation State of Play 2026: How to watch and what to expect?
PlayStation State of Play 2026: How to watch and what to expect?
Larry Fitzgerald Sr. dies at 71: Remembering the legendary sports journalist
Larry Fitzgerald Sr. dies at 71: Remembering the legendary sports journalist
Legendary NBA Coach Rick Adelman dies at 79
Legendary NBA Coach Rick Adelman dies at 79
Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian gives hilarious peek into relationship with new video
Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian gives hilarious peek into relationship with new video
Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks silence with emotional message after Giants deal
Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks silence with emotional message after Giants deal
Serena Williams set to make tennis comeback with Berlin tournament
Serena Williams set to make tennis comeback with Berlin tournament
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400: Race delayed by rain at Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400: Race delayed by rain at Nashville Superspeedway
Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge
Russell Henley secures dramatic comeback victory at Charles Schwab challenge
Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss
Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss
Marta Kostyuk opens up about ‘unbelievable’ French Open win over Swiatek
Marta Kostyuk opens up about ‘unbelievable’ French Open win over Swiatek

Popular News

Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning

Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning
45 minutes ago
Katie Price's reunion with husband Lee Andrews in jeopardy after major prison twist

Katie Price's reunion with husband Lee Andrews in jeopardy after major prison twist
29 minutes ago
Cassie Ventura opens up about leaving America after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

Cassie Ventura opens up about leaving America after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
2 hours ago