Stephen Curry signs massive 10-year partnership with Li-Ning

NBA superstar Stephen Curry has officially ended his sneaker free agency signing a massive 10-year partnership with the Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning.
This landmark deal comes nearly seven months after he parted ways with Under Armour concluding a 13-year relationship.
The agreement is designed to take Curry Brand to global stage.
Far beyond a traditional contract, the deal covers basketball products, a full golf line and leisure clothing. Crucially, it gives the four-time NBA champion the authority to recruit and sign other athletes under the Curry Brand umbrella.
Curry, who tested various brands on the court during his free agency, stated that he considers this “the partnership of a lifetime.”
He praised the company’s founder, noting, “It starts with Mr. Li Ning himself, an athlete founder who’s built one of the world’s most premium sportswear brands over the past 35 years.”
Addressing the broader impact of this transition, Curry added, “This is bigger than a shoe deal, bigger than a signature series” and emphasized that “together, we will continue the Curry Brand mission with stories, platforms and products that will inspire the next generation around the globe and change the game for good.”