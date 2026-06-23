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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 49 minutes ago
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2026 World Cup top scorers: Messi, Mbappe, Haaland in tight Golden Boot race

Who will win the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot? Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, Kane in race

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 49 minutes ago
2026 World Cup top scorers: Messi, Mbappe, Haaland in tight Golden Boot race
2026 World Cup top scorers: Messi, Mbappe, Haaland in tight Golden Boot race

2026 World Cup’s Golden Boot race heats up between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane after just couple of group stage matches.

2026 FIFA World Cup began with full blast with numerous star players excluding Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in their opening group stage to enter into group stage matches.

The mega event taking place in North America began with record breaking 48 teams, divided into 12 groups of four, on June 11, 2026. So far three teams have eliminated from the World Cup and three have advanced to the knockout stage.

The three teams eliminated from 2026 World Cup are Haiti, Turkey and Tunisia. While Mexico, USA, and Germany have reached the round of 32.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot race:

The tight race for the 2026 World Cup Golden has began and the top contenders of the competition are:

Lionel Messi:

The eight-time Ballon D’Or award winner is leading the Golden Boot race after scoring hat-trick in the opener and then a double against Austria in the second group stage match on Monday, June 22.

Following strike against Austria, Messi bought his total tally to 18 and broke the world record for the most goals scored in the World Cup history.

Following the win against Austria, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said he was "at a loss for words" about Messi.

He said, “What can I say? He's incredible. It's not about imagining [if he could have a start like this]. He's been doing this for 20 years. People who watch football want to see him, it's not just Argentines. Beyond the result, we have to enjoy him. What he transmits to the world is incredible."

The 38-year-old Inter Miami captain has now scored five goals in just two games of the FIFA World Cup.

Messi said on Monday, “There were moments when I was really angry about missing the penalty, but I was able to make up for it. Beyond anything I'm so happy for the win. It was huge, tough and difficult. It would allow us to be relaxed to what's ahead. All matches in this World Cup are very even, very intense. I'm enjoying this moment and craving to enjoy with my teammates."

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