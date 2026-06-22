World Cup 2026: Three teams eliminated, three advance to Round of 32 amid FIFA milestone 

With more than half of the World Cup 2026 group stage matches being concluded, the process of securing the top 32 positions has begun.
As of now, three teams have secured their position in the knockout stages, while three teams have been eliminated from the tournament following the 1000th FIFA World Cup match.
Which team advances to knockout stages in the World Cup?
With the tournament expanded to a total of 48 teams, 32 teams will reach the knockout stages in the 2026 World Cup, which will run from June 28 to July 3.
The teams who would be allowed to move to the next stage are the winners and runner-ups of each of 12 groups and the eight best third-placed teams.
After the top 32 positions are secured, the teams will battle for the top 16 spots in the World Cup, which will then follow up by quarterfinals, semifinals and a playoff for third place. The final is scheduled for July 19.
New rules for the tie-breaker criteria at the 2026 World Cup
FIFA is using head-to-head records instead of goal difference as the primary tiebreaker for teams level on points for the first time at the international tournament.
As per the football body, if two or more teams in the same group are equal on points after the group stage ends, the following order will be applied to determine the ranking.
Step 1
Greatest number of points secured in the group matches and superior goal difference in the group matches between the teams concerned.
If the teams are still tied, then the ranking will rally on the second step.
Step 2
Superior goal difference across all group matches, greatest number of goals scored across all group matches and highest team conduct score linked to the number of yellow and red cards obtained.
In the shockingly rare case that the teams still cannot be separated, then a third step will be applied.
Step 3
The two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA world rankings.
Three teams that have reached the World Cup round of 32
Mexico (Group A)
Mexico became the first of 32 teams to secure a position in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
On Thursday, June 18, the co-hosts beat South Korea 1-0, which earned them a direct spot at the knockout stages.
The team previously left South Africa devastated with a 2-0 game.
USA (Group D)
The USA was the second team to position itself in the next level, following its impressive victory with a 2-0 score over Australia.
The co-hosts kicked off their tournament run with a 4-1 score against Paraguay.
Germany (Group E)
Germany became the third team to advance to knockout stages with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 20.
They scored 7 goals against Curacao in their opener match.
Three teams that have been knocked out of the World Cup
Haiti (Group C)
Haiti became the first team to be sent home after suffering a 3-0 loss to Brazil this Friday.
Participating in their first World Cup since 1974, the team lost 1-0 to Scotland in their opening match.
Turkey (Group D)
Turkey left the tournament following a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Paraguay and a shocking 2-0 defeat to Australia in their first match.
Tunisia (Group F)
Tunisia became the third team to be eliminated after they lost 4-0 to Japan on Saturday, June 20, which was also the 1000th FIFA World Cup match.
The defeat came shortly after they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in the opener.
Tunisia were the first African team to win a World Cup match when they beat Mexico in 1978, but they have never advanced beyond the group stages.