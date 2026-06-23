Lewis Hamilton to take major step for Kim Kardashian's son as romance heats up

Lewis Hamilton is continuing to integrate himself with Kim Kardashian's family, as it has been reported that the pair are planning a World Cup date with the reality star's son, Saint.
The SKIMS founder, who has described herself as a "soccer mom" because of her 10-year-old son, is planning to attend a World Cup game with her family alongside Hamilton.
As reported by The US Sun, a source shared that Kim and Saint were planning to attend the LA-based games and possibly the finals in the coming month.
The seven-time world champion is looking forward to joining the mother-son duo during his mini break between July 5 and July 17.
World Cup 2026 schedule
The World Cup semi-finals will be held in Texas and Atlanta, Georgia, on July 14 and July 15, with the final game scheduled for July 19.
Lewis Hamilton with Kim Kardashian's children
Kim is taking her romance with Lewis to new heights, as she is planning more public outings with her four children: North, 13; Saint, 10; Psalm, 8; and Chicago, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
"Now that the relationship and Lewis' presence around the kids are both public, Kim wants to move things on from occasional sightings to something more defined," said the insider.
The 45-year-old is using a "different approach" compared to other post-divorce relationships, including her romances with Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr.
"This time she's doing the opposite, bringing him into the centre of it, which friends read as a sign of how seriously she sees a future with him,” the source claimed.
"It's like she doesn't want their worlds running on separate tracks – his life, the relationship, her family – she wants it all to merge, so that's why she regards the World Cup events as such a big issue," the insider continued.
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's families public outings
The World Cup game could be one of the few times that Kim has invited Lewis out with her children. In April, the F1 driver was spotted in Tokyo, Japan, with Kim and her family.
Moreover, Kim and Lewis were seen together at Nobu Malibu with each of their moms and her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick in May.
Lewis Hamilton's and Kim Kardashian's romance timeline
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian had been in the same friend circles for over a decade but sparked romance speculation in early 2026 with a whirlwind European trip.
February 2026
The reports of the relationship first came out in February 2026, when footage of the pair entering a Paris hotel together went viral, with a source later confirming to People that it was a "romantic meetup".
Before travelling to the City of Love, Kim and Lewis met up for a weekend getaway at Estella Manor, a luxury hotel and private members' club in the English countryside's Cotswolds area.
The pair further fuelled the romance rumours with a very public outing at the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8.
March 2026
In early March, the pair hinted at a trip they took together, as they shared similar desert landscape snaps on their Instagram Stories.
April 2026
The following month, Kim made her debut on Lewis' Instagram feed, as he posted a video documenting his time in Tokyo.
In the video, Lewis could be seen driving a Ferrari through the city, with Kim sitting besides him, as he reacts to the experience, noting, "That's insane".
The duo were also spotted at Coachella 2026 during Justin Bieber's set.
June 2026
In June 2026, Kim went Instagram official with Lewis, causing a frenzy on the internet.
Moreover, Kim arrived in Monaco to support Lewis for the Grand Prix. She was seen in several stunning looks, including a full leather outfit and a sheer lace bustier with jeans.
During a press conference following the Monaco Grand Prix, Lewis talked about Kim's support, sharing, "It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support."
He added, "It's amazing to have good people around you, and good people supporting you, and you know, she does that for me every day."