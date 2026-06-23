Jordan out of World Cup 2026 as Algeria claims first win since 2014

Jordan's World Cup 2026 run has been cut short, as it has become the fourth team to officially be eliminated from the international tournament.
The heartbreak for the team came after Monday's devastating 2-1 defeat to Algeria in their second Group J match in Santa Clara.
Jordan vs Algeria details
Jordan, making their World Cup debut, took the lead in the first half through Nizar Al-Rashdan in the 36th minute; however, Algeria responded impressively and equalised when Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali headed in a corner from Riyad Mahrez.
Amine Gouiri then completed the comeback in the 82nd minute, staying just onside to score the winning goal from another corner.
Jordan ends World Cup journey with 0 point
Jordan lost to Austria 3-1 before the 2-1 defeat against Algeria, ending their World Cup journey with zero points.
Meanwhile, Argentina have secured their position in the knockout stages with a total of 6 points following a stunning 2-0 win against Austria.
Austria and Algeria, who will face each other on Saturday, each have 3 points.
How can teams reach the knockout stages in the World Cup?
With the World Cup expanded to a total of 48 teams, 32 teams will reach the knockout stages in the 2026 World Cup, which will run from June 28 to July 3.
The teams who would move to the next stage are the winners and runner-ups of each of 12 groups and the eight best third-placed teams.
After the top 32 positions are secured, the teams will battle for the top 16 spots in the World Cup.
The 16 teams will then play quarterfinals, semifinals and a playoff for a bronze medal.
Moreover, the final game of the World Cup is scheduled for July 19.
Algeria's round of 32 hope
Algeria has secured its first World Cup win since 2014, earning three points and keeping the knockout stages hope alive as Jordan officially exits the World Cup.
The team will battle Austria for a second position on June 27, the same time Jordan will face Argentina in a consolation match.
World Cup 2026: Teams knocked out of the tournament
As of Monday, June 22, Jordan has joined Haiti (Group C), Turkey (Group D) and Tunisia (Group F) as the team that has been eliminated from the World Cup 2026.
Tunisia became the third team to be eliminated after they lost 4-0 to Japan on Saturday, June 20, in the 1000th FIFA World Cup match.