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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 11 minutes ago
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Lionel Messi sets new World Cup goals record with strike against Austria

Lionel Messi makes history during Argentina vs Austria clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 11 minutes ago
Lionel Messi sets new World Cup goals record with strike against Austria
Lionel Messi sets new World Cup goals record with strike against Austria

Lionel Messi became the highest goal scorer in men's World Cup history Monday, moving up to 17 and breaking a tie with Germany legend Miroslav Klose in Argentina's Group J match against Austria.

According to ESPN, the Argentina captain has now scored in six consecutive World Cup games since 2022.

Messi, after missing a penalty early on against Austria that briefly denied him the record, struck home in the 39th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead in Dallas.

Messi hat trick at World Cup:

Messi had tied Klose's record by scoring a hat trick during Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria to kick off the 2026 World Cup on June 16. The hat trick stands as the 11th of Messi's international career, but first at a World Cup.

Messi said of the record on June 16, "It's an honor being up there for what it means, being alongside Klose and [Brazil's] Ronaldo, who is there also. But it doesn't mean anything. [Kylian] Mbappé is there, too, he scored twice [on Tuesday]. At the end of the day, they are stats and nothing more."

Messi scored his first World Cup goal on June 16, 2006, at 18 years old, netting a second-half strike against Serbia and Montenegro.

Twenty years later, he continues to break records by leading in goal count and becoming the first player to feature in six different editions of a men's World Cup.

The goal puts Messi up to 120 international goals for Argentina, trailing only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 143.

Lionel Messi World Cup records:

All-Time Top Scorer (Men’s): Messi surpassed Germany’s Miroslav Klose to claim the all-time scoring crown.

Most Appearances: He holds the record for the most World Cup matches played (28 appearances).

Most Player of the Match Awards: An unprecedented 11 individual Player of the Match honors.

Scoring Milestones: The only player to score in the World Cup while in his teens, 20s, and 30s.

Assists & Chances: Tied with Diego Maradona for creating the most chances in tournament history (67).

Messi FIFA Awards & Honors

Most Ballon d’Or Awards: Recognized as the world's best player by FIFA and France Football a record eight times.

FIFA World Player of the Year: Has received FIFA's top individual prize (The Best FIFA Men's Player) three times.

World Cup Golden Ball: The only player to win the adidas Golden Ball twice (2014, 2022

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