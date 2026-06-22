Wimbledon draw: Who could Serena Williams play in singles return?

Serena Williams will be returning to Wimbledon after four years via wildcard invite.
In less than a week after announcing her return to Wimbledon women’s doubles along with her sister Venus Williams, the American tennis star revealed on Sunday, June 21, that she will be playing singles too.
Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon singles:
The tournament announced the good news for Williams’ fans on Sunday, saying, “This is not a drill. @serenawilliams will compete in the 2026 ladies’ singles at Wimbledon as a wild card.”
Before the announcement, the 44-year-old was unsure about her participation in the 2026 women’s singles.
Following the opening-round doubles match loss at the Berlin Open last week, the 23-time Grand Slam champion expressed surprised after learning that there was still a wild-card slot in the singles tournament, The Cut reported.
Williams asked a reporter, “Oh my gosh, there are some left?” before asking her doubles partner, Karolina Muchova, “Do you think I’m ready for singles?”
Muchova replied, “I think I would be interested in it.”
Williams then said, “That’s the question of the hour, right? I don’t know. I don’t know. I wonder why there’s — I don’t know.”
Who could Serena Williams play at 2026 Wimbledon Women’s Singles?
Serena Williams, who is returning to singles action for the first time since 2022, accepted the finals spot in the Grand Slam tournament.
As per The Independent, as she does not hold any WTA singles ranking and is unseeded, she could potentially play any top-ranked player in her first match.
The mother of two has so far played two double matches since her return after taking back retirement.
She played alongside partner Victoria Mboko at the HSBC Championships (Queen's Club) and at the Berlin Open, partnering with Karolína Muchová.
When is the Wimbledon draw?
The 2026 Wimbledon draw for both men's and women's singles will take place at 10 am BST on Friday, June 26, 2026.
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek will enter the third major tournament of the 2026 season as the defending champions.
Favourites for the 2026 Wimbledon singles:
Since Spanish tennis star and two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the tournament, now world No. 1 Sinner, newly crowned French Open winner Alexander Zverev, and Novak Djokovic, who is seeking a historic 25th Grand Slam title, are the standout favorites on the men’s side.
Meanwhile, on the women’s side, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who is seeking her debut Wimbledon title; former champion and world No. 2 Elena Rybakina; and defending champion Swiatek are arguably top favourites for the title.
Moreover, regaining French Open winner Mirra Andreeva could also surprise fans on grass.
2026 Wimbledon singles wildcard:
Women:
• Maja Chwalinska
• Harriet Dart
• Alicia Dudeney
• Hannah Klugman
• Mika Stojsavljevic
• Katie Swan
• Mimi Xu
• Serena Williams
Men:
• Grigor Dimitrov
• Stan Wawrinka
• Jacob Fearnley
• Arthur Fery
• Felix Gill
• Jack Pinnington Jones
• Toby Samuel
• Harry Wendelken
Players who have withdrawn from Wimbledon 2026:
• Carlos Alcaraz
• Lorenzo Musetti
• Valentin Vacherot
• Tomas Machac
• Holger Rune
• Sebastian Korda
• Reilly Opelka
• Arthur Cazaux
• Eliot Spizzirri