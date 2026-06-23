Queen Máxima to Princess Rajwa: Royal support steals show at FIFA 2026

Across the world, royals have stepped out to back their nations at the ongoing World Cup tournament as they travelled to the US to support their nations at the FIFA Men's World Cup.
The FIFA football tournament runs from 11 June 2026 and is scheduled to conclude on 19 July.
Taking place every four years, this year the games are being hosted jointly by 16 cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
Dutch royal family at FIFA World Cup
Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander, and their youngest daughter, Princess Ariane, were spotted in high spirits while they were enjoying the World Cup on Saturday.
The Dutch royals attended two games on 20 June.
The pair attended the Netherlands vs Sweden fixture in Houston, as well as the Ecuador vs Curaçao match in Kansas City.
In a spontaneous post-match moment, they were even seen joining players in the dressing room, dancing to music in celebration after the Caribbean side secured their first-ever World Cup point with a draw.
Princess Ariane of the Netherlands was also spotted dancing, while Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, wearing a personalised blue jumper with her name, appeared especially enthusiastic in her movements.
Jordanian Royals at FIFA World Cup
Princess Rajwa Al Saif and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah were seen among fans as they attended Jordan’s first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance on 17 June, joining supporters at the opening Group J match against Austria at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Jordan ultimately lost 3-1, but the Crown Prince described the display as "heroic and honourable".
The couple were joined by their daughter, baby Princess Iman, and King Abdullah as they attended their second World Cup match, watching their team take on Algeria at a stadium in the US.
Rajwa wore Jordan’s national football jersey with blue jeans and a red shoulder bag, while carrying a traditional red-and-white keffiyeh.
Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, 31, opted for a sporty black graphic T-shirt with Arabic lettering.
Despite the defeat, Prince Hussein went down to the locker room to encourage the Jordanian footballers who had put on a great performance.
Norwegian Royals at FIFA World Cup
Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus showed their support for Norway as they attended the Group match against Senegal at the New York New Jersey Stadium on 22 June.
Ingrid, who is the future Queen of Norway, and her younger brother were seen singing in the crowds, wearing scarves and merchandise.
This was the first public outing for the pair since their mother underwent a lung transplant the previous week.
Princess Takamado of Japan
Hisako, Princess Takamado, 72, is the widow of Norihito, Prince Takamado, who passed away in 2002.
Princess Takamado attended the group stage match between Tunisia and Japan on 20 June in Guadalupe, Mexico. She was seen cheering, and filming on her phone.
Why No British Royals Have Been Seen at FIFA 2026
Prince William and the British Royal Family have not appeared at 2026 FIFA World Cup yet.
The British Royal family is busy on environmental footprint and prioritize family time.
As President of the Football Association, the Prince of Wales has indicated he will only fly to New York City if the England Men's National Team reaches the final