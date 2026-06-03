2026 NBA Finals: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 preview

The 2026 NBA Finals are set to tip off tonight, June 3, featuring an exciting showdown between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.
This historic series marks the first time these two teams have met on basketball’s biggest stage since 1999.
The Knicks, appearing in their first Finals in over two decades, are hunting for their first championship since 1973, while the Spurs are looking to secure their sixth title in franchise history.
Players on both sides acknowledge the significance of the moment, as this championship stage is a new experience for nearly everyone on the current rosters.
Spurs guard Devin Vassell expressed the team’s focused mindset, stating, “We’re here now, so there’s nothing more for us to say or talk about or to think; we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing and that’s been successful for us.”
Meanwhile, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who has been highly praised by opponents, simply noted, “It’s a great team.”
Regardless of who wins, the 2026 Finals will crown the NBA’s eight different champion in eight years, continuing an unprecedented era of parity in the league.
Game 1 begins tonight at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.