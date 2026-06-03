Aryna Sabalenka French Open dream shatters again after shock loss to Shnaider

Aryna Sabalenka’s bid for a first French Open title bid once again ended with a heartbreak after a bizarre defeat by Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals.
According to Al Jazeera, the world number one led by a set and a double break before exiting the tournament on Wednesday, June 3, in a blaze of unforced errors, collapsing to a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 loss in blustery conditions on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
The 22-year-old Shnaider after beating a top-10 player for only the second time in her career said, “Well honestly, I’m speechless, I’m super happy. Obviously tough conditions with the wind. First time playing Aryna, so definitely a lot of nerves, and I feel the first set was trying to adjust to her game.”
The 25th seed Russian was playing in her first major quarterfinal, but now finds herself a strong favourite to reach the final heading into her last-four tie against world number 114 and fellow left-hander Chwalinska.
“Definitely super happy I managed to finish on a good note rather than start on a good note. Definitely a special tournament for me here. It’s going be a lefty battle, so I’m looking forward [to the semifinal],” she added.
Shnaider will face Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the semifinals on Thursday, with Marta Kostyuk or Mirra Andreeva awaiting the winner in Sunday’s final.